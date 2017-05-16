AS "HansaMatrix" will close the list of shareholders for dividend payments on May 18, 2017. Dividend payment date is May 25, 2017.



Proceeding from the above, May 16, 2017 is the last trading day when shares of AS "HansaMatrix" are traded cum-dividend in the automatically matched trades executed in the orderbook. As of May 17, 2017 the shares will go ex-dividend.



Nasdaq Baltic is a common name for exchanges, regulated markets, alternative markets First North operated by Nasdaq companies in the Baltic states, i.e. Nasdaq Tallinn AS, Nasdaq Riga, AS and AB Nasdaq Vilnius.