Intervest Offices & Warehouses NV: Intervest Offices & Warehouses - Publication relating to a transparency notification

As at 12 May 2017 Intervest Offices & Warehouses received a transparency notification dated 11 May 2017 from Patronale Life nv indicating that it holds 3,60% of Intervest shares as a result of the acquisition or transfer of shares conferring voting rights or voting rights as at 8 May 2017.

Full press release:

Transparency notification (http://hugin.info/137397/R/2104869/798827.pdf)



