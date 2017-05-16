sprite-preloader
Dienstag, 16.05.2017 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 571 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

23,18 Euro		+0,095
+0,41 %
WKN: 764858 ISIN: BE0003746600 Ticker-Symbol: IJY 
Aktie:
Branche
Immobilien
Aktienmarkt
BEL Mid
1-Jahres-Chart
INTERVEST OFFICES & WAREHOUSES SA Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
INTERVEST OFFICES & WAREHOUSES SA 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
16.05.2017 | 08:04
(1 Leser)
Schrift ändern:
(0 Bewertungen)

GlobeNewswire (Europe)·Mehr Nachrichten von GlobeNewswire (Europe)

Intervest Offices & Warehouses NV: Intervest Offices & Warehouses - Publication relating to a transparency notification

As at 12 May 2017 Intervest Offices & Warehouses received a transparency notification dated 11 May 2017 from Patronale Life nv indicating that it holds 3,60% of Intervest shares as a result of the acquisition or transfer of shares conferring voting rights or voting rights as at 8 May 2017.

Full press release:

Transparency notification (http://hugin.info/137397/R/2104869/798827.pdf)


This announcement is distributed by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions on behalf of Nasdaq Corporate Solutions clients.
The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.
Source: Intervest Offices & Warehouses NV via Globenewswire

© 2017 GlobeNewswire (Europe)