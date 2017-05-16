Yorktel: Yorktel to Showcase Advancements to Univago Video Collaboration Service Platform at UC EXPO; Managing Director to Present, "Why Just Deploying UC Isn't Good Enough"

In-house Professional Services consultancy works alongside clients to align people, processes and technology with executive goals; Innovations to Univago establish its Gateway Service as the world's only solution that can connect SIP, H.323, and WebRTC users in a Microsoft Office365-hosted Skype meeting

London, United Kingdom, May 16, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Yorktel (http://www.yorktel.co.uk/) announced that it would showcase significant advancements to its flagship cloud video collaboration service platform, Univago (http://www.univago.com/), at UC EXPO (http://www.ucexpo.co.uk/), taking place 17-18 May 2017, at ExCeL London. Also, Yorktel Managing Director, EMEA, Simon Murphy, will present, "Why Just Deploying UC Isn't Good Enough (http://www.ucexpo.co.uk/Seminar-Planner-2017/Video-Collaboration-and-Enterprise-Mobility/Thursday-18-May-2017/Why-Just-Deploying-UC-Isn-t-Good-Enough)," on Thursday, 18 May, at 12:20 pm, in the Video Collaboration and Enterprise Mobility Theatre.

"For any UC&C deployment to achieve and sustain success, an organisation must conduct an extensive discovery process to fully understand their unique circumstances, challenges, and goals," said Simon Murphy. "A truly thorough assessment must not only address technical considerations, but also the human element through careful examination of each stakeholder group's needs and use cases."

Individuals who attend Murphy's session will learn the essential components of a UC&C assessment, and gain insight into best practices for developing a roadmap; deploying and maintaining new technology; training and supporting users for long-term adoption; the importance of analytics in measuring productivity; and the most commonly overlooked steps that hinder success.

Yorktel, on stand F122, will expand more on topics covered in Murphy's session, namely through their Professional Services and Video Managed Services, as well as demonstrating their Univago cloud hosted video platform developed specifically to address enterprises' increasingly complex needs. Univago provides a foundation that underpins next generation workplace collaborative workflows including virtual meeting rooms (URooms) and the platform supports a growing number of applications that overcome real-world shortcomings. Univago's Skype Gateway Services, for example, provides interoperability with traditional video systems and emerging technologies with Skype for Business users.

Yorktel Senior Vice President of Product Management, John Vitale, noted that in addition to an ever-expanding set of management tools and APIs, that, "the most significant enhancement that reflects Univago's maturation as a leading Video Collaboration Services Platform, is the Univago-powered Gateway Service. Since August 2016, in partnership with Microsoft's largest certified audio conference providers (ACP), this is the only service, globally available, that can connect SIP, H.323, and WebRTC users in a Microsoft Office365-hosted Skype meeting. The out-of-box Skype Meeting scheduling and call experience is preserved, on a global basis, for thousands of gateway calls daily."

Univago's subscription model requires neither capital expenditures nor investment in on premise hardware. Yorktel's regional datacentres in North America, EMEA and APAC ensure users' media will always travel the most efficient path and deliver a true global service and experience. "We are pleased with the growing results of the Univago service platform. As we continue to expand and enrich its capabilities and its continued growth into a powerful Platform as a Service (PaaS) solution, we will continue to fill the gaps in services customers struggle with using basic "bridge in the cloud" offerings" added John Vitale.

In April 2017, Yorktel introduced several new features and functionality to Univago, including:

Recording & Streaming

New Meeting features: New Participant Layouts, Site Names, Moderator Controls

New Participant Layouts, Site Names, Moderator Controls Japanese language support

Today's global market is complex, and the simplistic 'one-size fits all' approach of many solutions providers is not only failing, but also levying devastating consequences on customers to whom a well-oiled operation was promised. Yorktel Professional Services, the company's in-house management consultancy, offers expansive advisory services that not only prevent these nightmare scenarios, but also exceed the boundaries of end-to-end project engagement. Professional Services consultants work alongside customers from the initial assessment, use-case examination, planning and roadmap development, to rollout execution, post-deployment support and training.

Most mid-size and large private companies and government agencies operate in a world with an increasingly diverse set of systems, devices and other technologies. Project delivery managers are tasked with identifying the right solutions, ensuring compatibility with multiple devices and operating systems (OS), and driving efficient, sustainable usage, while seeking ease-of-use and user simplification.

Yorktel Professional Services consultants are contracted to simplify and solve many different problems in complex environments. From healthcare to financial services and consumer packaged goods, universal video communications and collaboration, multi-system operating system and device compatibility, as well as productivity measurement, demand from customers looking for assistance to navigate the path to the Next Generation Workplace is soaring.

"By employing Yorktel's Next Generation management strategies, organisations should be commended for embracing change to an unfamiliar environment that now includes remote workers, flexible scheduling, and on-demand, multi-site collaboration," said Yorktel Senior Vice President of Professional Services, Vishal Brown. "But thoroughly assessing the current set-up and situation, aligning project goals with both current and future use-cases, building the deployment roadmap, executing rollout, system training and ongoing support is quite daunting."

Only Yorktel has the global resources, integration expertise, depth and breadth of offerings to comprehensively address issues such as security, network monitoring, QoS, and multi-vendor interoperability through cloud, video managed services and media.

