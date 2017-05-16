Artist impression of the main arches at Hari Raya Light Up 2017

Artist impression of the sub arches at Hari Raya Light Up 2017

Artist impression of the wau installation at Hari Raya Light Up 2017

Artist impression of the stage fashioned after a kelong at Hari Raya Light Up 2017

Artist impressions of exhibition area at Hari Raya Light Up 2017



SINGAPORE, May 16, 2017 - (ACN Newswire) - The annual Hari Raya Light Up 2017 in Singapore will return to Geylang Serai from 20 May to 7 July 2017, to delight local and international visitors with a visual extravaganza comprising over 900,000 LED light bulbs, and a month-long shopping fiesta.Themed "Deepening the kampung spirit", the annual event will feature new larger-than-life installations fashioned after traditional Malay icons, and educational displays about Malay arts and culture. The ever-popular bazaar will also return with a wide array of food, snacks, and traditional Malay costumes and accessories. These will be complemented by free weekend performances and movie screenings.Dr Teo Cheng Swee, Chairman of Hari Raya Light Up 2017 Organising Committee said, "Every Hari Raya Puasa, Geylang Serai is illuminated with brilliant light displays. While being a platform for commemorating Ramadan, the annual Hari Raya Light Up also provides an opportunity for local and international visitors alike to explore the precinct and understand more about the Malay culture in Singapore. We hope that this year's event will once again charm everyone who passes through Geylang Serai, with the myriad of exhibits and lively bazaar.""The Hari Raya Light Up is one of Singapore's major festive attractions, adding colour to the vibrant Geylang Serai precinct and to Singapore as a whole. We are glad to continue supporting the event in providing a rich festive and cultural experience for Singaporeans and international visitors," said Mr Kenneth Lim, Director of Cultural Precincts Development, Singapore Tourism Board.- Larger-than-life installations to acquaint visitors with Malay traditionsOver seven weeks, visitors will be treated to a visual feast of larger-than-life light installations modelled in the likeness of traditional Malay heritage icons.Located along Sims Avenue and Changi Road, the centerpieces of Hari Raya Light Up 2017 will incorporate a kampung, as if welcoming visitors into a traditional Malay home of yesteryear. This will be complemented by leaf motifs designed like songket, a traditional Malay fabric made of hand-woven patterns. Additionally, other arches will feature words of blessings that Muslims often use during the holy month.Other gigantic installations include a 4.4-metre tall wau (Kelantanese kite) which allows the curious to learn about the richness and diversity of Malay arts and culture, and a 12-metre wide kelong (offshore platform made of wood) and sampan (fishing boat) that will form the main stage area for weekly performances and movie screenings.To educate members of the public about the history of Hari Raya and Geylang Serai, Hari Raya Light Up 2017 will feature a temporary exhibition, with a housing that mimics the weaves of a ketupat (rice dumpling). Visitors will be acquainted with Malay traditions during Ramadan and Hari Raya Puasa, the history of Hari Raya bazaars and the Malay community's spirit of gotong royong (co-operation).Visitors will also get a blast from the past, in the form of a pop-up museum showcasing gongs, fishing boats, weaponry used by Malay nobles and traditional Malay games.- Ever-popular Geylang Serai Bazaar to return 25 May to 24 June 2017In conjunction with Hari Raya Light Up 2017, the annual crowd-pleaser, Geylang Serai Bazaar, will return from 25 May to 24 June 2017. Spanning the areas around Geylang Serai market, Joo Chiat Complex and along Haig Road, stalls will offer exciting snacks such as candyfloss burritos, poke bowls and rainbow planet ice-cream buns. Malay patrons preparing for Hari Raya Puasa can also find a wide variety of traditional costumes and decorations at the Geylang Serai Bazaar.- Breaking fast with new citizensAnother highlight of the festivities is a mass break fast session on 17 June. For the first time, new citizens will be invited to break fast alongside the locals to better understand the meaning behind Hari Raya.- Rich line-up of community eventsTo further enliven Geylang Serai during Hari Raya Puasa, cultural performances will be held near Kampong Kembangan Community Club every weekend between 20 May and 7 July 2017. Popular acts that will perform include Ramili Sarip - Singapore's very own "Papa Rock" - and other cultural groups well-versed in the kompang (traditional Malay percussion instrument) and Malay dance.Movie buffs can also look forward to free screenings of popular Malay films by P. Additionally, a Cultural Heritage Race on 3 June 2017 will bring Malay traditions closer to participants, as they race around Geylang Serai to discover more about Hari Raya celebrations. The event is open to new citizens, locals and tourists keen to experience another aspect of multi-racial Singapore.