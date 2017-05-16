

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - The Japanese yen strengthened against most major currencies in the Asian session on Tuesday.



The yen rose to 124.59 against the euro and 113.93 against the Swiss franc, from an early 13-month low of 124.96 and an 8-day low of 114.23, respectively.



Against the pound, the yen edged up to 146.36 from yesterday's closing value of 146.72.



If the yen extends its uptrend, it is likely to find resistance around 122.00 against the euro, 111.00 against the franc and 144.00 against the pound.



