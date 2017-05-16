

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - The Australian dollar weakened against the other major currencies in the Asian session on Tuesday.



The Australian dollar fell to a 1-week low of 1.4837 against the euro, a 5-day low of 1.0745 against the NZ dollar and a 4-day low of 1.0090 against the Canadian dollar, from yesterday's closing quotes of 1.4803, 1.0774 and 1.0108, respectively.



Against the U.S. dollar, the aussie dropped to 0.7405 from yesterday's closing value of 0.7412.



The aussie slipped to 84.01 against the yen, from an early more than a 2-week high of 84.52.



If the aussie extends its downtrend, it is likely to find support around 1.49 against the euro, 1.06 against the kiwi, 0.99 against the loonie, 0.72 against the greenback and 82.00 against the yen.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX