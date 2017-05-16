

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - The New Zealand dollar weakened against most major currencies in the Asian session on Tuesday.



The NZ dollar fell to nearly a 2-week low of 1.5969 against the euro, from yesterday's closing value of 1.5948.



Against the yen, the kiwi dropped to 78.08 from an early 5-day high of 78.50.



The kiwi edged down to 0.6879 against the U.S. dollar, from an early high of 0.6906.



If the kiwi extends its downtrend, it is likely to find support around 1.56 against the euro, 76.00 against the yen and 0.67 against the greenback.



