

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - European stocks are seen opening on a mixed note on Tuesday, with U.S. political developments likely to be in focus, after the Washington Post reported that President Donald Trump divulged highly classified information about so-called Islamic State in Iraq and Syria to Russian officials last week. However, White House national security adviser H.R. McMaster later said the report was false.



Oil prices extended overnight gains ahead of the API weekly inventory report due after the market close, followed by the latest EIA data due on Wednesday, while the dollar nursed deep losses after weak manufacturing data dented expectations of an aggressive string of interest rate hikes by the Federal Reserve.



Gold extended gains for the fourth straight session as the U.S. political turmoil and a missile test by North Korea over the weekend fueled demand for safe-haven assets. Asian stocks are mixed in cautious trade amid concerns that China's growth momentum is slowing.



In economic releases, revised quarterly national accounts from the euro area, economic sentiment figures from Germany and inflation data from the U.K. are slated for release later in the day.



Overnight, U.S. stocks rose as a jump in commodity prices lifted mining and energy stocks and cybersecurity companies also moved higher on the heels of a widespread ransomware attack.



The Dow rose 0.4 percent, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq and the S&P 500 gained about half a percent to hit fresh record closing highs.



European stocks eked out modest gains on Monday, as news of a decisive win by German Chancellor Angela Merkel's party in a key state election and the surge in oil prices on talk of supply cuts being extended into 2018 helped investors shrug off concerns surrounding the 'WannaCry' malware attack.



The pan-European Stoxx Europe 600 index rose 0.1 percent. The German DAX and the U.K.'s FTSE 100 both inched up 0.3 percent while France's CAC 40 index rose 0.2 percent.



