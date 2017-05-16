sprite-preloader
Dienstag, 16.05.2017 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 571 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

5,285 Euro		-0,006
-0,11 %
WKN: 853219 ISIN: JP3788600009 Ticker-Symbol: HIA1 
Aktie:
Branche
Elektrotechnologie
Aktienmarkt
NIKKEI-225
1-Jahres-Chart
HITACHI LTD Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
HITACHI LTD 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
5,323
5,462
09:46
5,328
5,458
09:46
Firmen im Artikel
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
AIMING INC
AIMING INC Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
AIMING INC4,463+1,83 %
HITACHI LTD5,285-0,11 %
OKUMA CORPORATION8,485-5,14 %