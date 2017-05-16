Elektrenai, Lithuania, 2017-05-16 08:28 CEST (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- On 15 May 2017, Lietuvos Energijos Gamyba, AB, held an investor conference webinar where Chairwoman of the Board and CEO of the Company commented on Company's activities and financial results for the first quarter of 2017.



Webinar recording is available online at: https://youtu.be/Aq3GMoJVDPs



The presentation demonstrated during the webinar is attached to this announcement.



Valentas Neviera, Head of Communication Division, tel. +370 670 25997, e-mail. valentas.neviera@le.lt



