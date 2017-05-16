

LUTON (dpa-AFX) - easyJet Plc (ESYJY.PK, EZJ.L) reported a total loss before tax of 236 million pounds for the six months ending 31 March 2017 compared to a loss of 18 million pounds, previous year. Basic loss per share was 48.9 pence compared to a loss per share of 3.8 pence, prior year.



EasyJet has delivered a headline loss before tax for the six months to 31 March 2017 of 212 million pounds (headline loss of 5.65 pounds per seat) compared to a headline loss of 21 million pounds (loss of 0.62 pounds per seat) last year. At constant currency, easyJet delivered a headline loss before tax of 130 million pounds during the period. Basic Headline loss per share was 43.8 pence compared to a loss of 4.6 pence.



First-half total revenue up 3.2% to 1.83 billion pounds. Seats flown grew by 8.4%. Total revenue per seat fell by 4.9% to 48.80 pounds. At constant currency, revenue per seat fell by 9.7% to 46.32 pounds.



Carolyn McCall, easyJet Chief Executive said: 'easyJet delivered a resilient performance during the winter months with strong cost control, improving operational performance and within guidance for revenue. We grew total revenue by 3.2% year on year while passenger numbers were up by 2.8 million. The first half loss is in line with market expectations and reflects the movement of Easter into the second half as well as currency effects which together had an estimated impact of circa 127 million pounds on the bottom line.'



EasyJet said it remains committed to full year dividend policy based on a 50% payout of profit after tax. The Group's expectations for the full year are in line with current consensus market expectations.



