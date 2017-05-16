

MADRID (dpa-AFX) - Europe's new car registrations declined in April mainly due to the timing of Easter holidays, data published by the European Automobile Manufacturers Association showed Tuesday.



The number of passenger cars registered in the EU fell 6.6 percent year-on-year to 1.19 million units in April. Sales had increased 11.2 percent in March.



Most of the major markets registered weakness in April, with the UK posting a double-digit drop of 19.8 percent, followed by Germany with 8 percent fall.



In France, registrations decreased 6.0 percent and by 4.6 percent in Italy. Only the Spanish market grew last month, posting a slight increase of 1.1 percent.



During January to April, demand for passenger cars increased 4.7 percent. Sales totaled 5.33 million units.



