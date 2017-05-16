

MELBOURNE (dpa-AFX) - BHP Billiton Ltd's (BHP.AX, BLT.L, BBL, BHP) Chief Executive Officer Andrew Mackenzie updated progress on the Company's roadmap to grow long-term shareholder value.



Speaking at the Bank of America Merrill Lynch Global Metals, Mining & Steel Conference, Andrew Mackenzie said, 'At this conference one year ago, I outlined ambitious plans to improve returns and grow the value of BHP. Since that time, we have made consistent progress and we are confident that continued delivery of these plans, from our stronger base today, could grow the value of our Company by up to 50 per cent and almost double the return on capital.'



Mackenzie noted that the company has achieved a great deal over the past year but the company is not standing still. The company's roadmap today contains an enhanced set of opportunities that will see the company prosper and grow value per share throughout the cycle, and in multiple price scenarios.



Mackenzie said 'Our path is deliberate, with value and returns at the centre of everything we do.'



Mackenzie outlined key contributors to value creation, which include Further cost reductions support a 10 per cent value uplift as we continue to leverage simple portfolio, standardised systems and greater connectivity across the Company to further improve safety and productivity.



The release of more latent capacity across the portfolio offers attractive returns for low-risk. For a total investment of US$5 billion, these opportunities could add over 20 per cent to current production at an average return of 75 per cent.



Mackenzie noted that the company will be flexible with its plans and commercial in its approach.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX