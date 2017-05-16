

OSLO (dpa-AFX) - Mainland Norway's economic growth improved at a faster-than-expected pace in the three months ended March, preliminary data from Statistics Norway showed Tuesday.



Gross domestic product advanced a seasonally adjusted 0.6 percent sequentially in the first quarter, faster than the 0.4 percent rise in the fourth quarter. Economists had expected a 0.5 percent expansion for the month.



However, overall Norway GDP growth eased to 0.2 percent in the March quarter from 1.2 percent in the December quarter. That was in line with economists' forecast.



On the expenditure side, households' final consumption grew 0.6 percent over the quarter and gross fixed capital formation expanded by 0.5 percent.



Total exports and imports climbed by 0.9 percent and 2.8 percent, respectively in the first quarter.



