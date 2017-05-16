

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - International exhibitions group ITE Group Plc (ITE.L) Tuesday posted lower profits for the half year, despite higher revenues that were driven by improved underlying trading, foreign exchange and acquired events.



For the first half, the Group's reported pre-tax profit slid to 3.1 million pounds from 10.6 million pounds, due to event timings, foreign exchange and restructuring costs. Headline pre-tax profit slid 19 percent to 15.4 million pounds from 18.9 million pounds.



Profit for the half year was down to 1.494 million pounds or 0.6 pence per share from last year's 7.15 million pounds or 2.8 pence per share.



Revenues for first half, however, rose to 69.6 million pounds from 63.6 million pounds a year ago.



