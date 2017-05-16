

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Old Mutual plc (ODMTY.PK, OML.L) said that OM Asset Management plc or 'OMAM' has launched a public offering of 17.3 million of its ordinary shares. The ordinary shares are being offered by Old Mutual, through its wholly owned subsidiary, OM Group (UK) Limited. The underwriters also have a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 2.595 million ordinary shares at the price set forth in the prospectus supplement.



In addition, on 14 May 2017, OMAM entered into a Repurchase Agreement with Old Mutual plc and OM Group (UK) Limited pursuant to which OMAM agreed to repurchase 5 million ordinary shares directly from OM Group (UK) Limited in a private transaction at the price per ordinary share set forth in the prospectus supplement relating to the concurrent public offering.



The closing of this repurchase transaction is subject to various conditions, including the closing of the public offering.



