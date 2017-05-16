Next-generation feature of Ultra HD to be transmitted live on LG OLED TV via ASTRA satellite

SES (Euronext Paris:SESG) (LuxX:SESG) and LG Electronics (LG) will demonstrate OLED TV's cutting-edge 4K High Frame Rate (HFR) broadcast at the tenth SES Industry Days conference in Luxembourg on 16 and 17 May.

The 4K HFR content will be transmitted live via an ASTRA satellite at 19.2 degrees East and displayed on LG's OLED TV, using prototype HFR software. This demonstration will offer visitors the opportunity to experience the highly-improved picture quality of next generation 4K HFR broadcast content.

HFR is a new broadcast technology that enhances the quality of 4K Ultra HD delivery by increasing frames per second (FPS) up to 120, the maximum for broadcast content, compared to most current technology which typically supports 50 FPS content or less. The enhanced FPS rate is particularly beneficial for fast action such as sports with lifelike, highly fluid images, while eliminating motion-related picture degradation found on conventional TVs such as motion blur and judder.

In addition to display manufacturers, such as LG, global broadcasters and content providers are also preparing for the launch of the second phase of Ultra HD using the DVB UHD-1 Phase 2 specification, which features 4K HFR technology. The UHD-1 Phase 2 standard includes other cutting-edge technologies such as High Dynamic Range (HDR) and Next-generation Audio (NGA).

"We are very excited to demonstrate just how effective LG's OLED TV is as a platform for 4K HFR and other high grade content," said Sam Kim, senior vice president and head of TV product planning at the LG Home Entertainment Company. "LG is committed to offering consumers around the world the latest in TV technologies and High Frame Rate on OLED TVs must be seen to be believed. Watching 4K HFR content on an OLED TV as it's being transmitted in real time by ASTRA's satellite is a great example of pushing the limits of current TV technologies."

"SES has been steadily pushing forward the development of Ultra HD, and the Industry Days event has always been an excellent platform to showcase new TV technology," said Thomas Wrede, Vice President New Technology Standards at SES. "High Frame Rate will be an important step towards further enhancing the quality of Ultra HD satellite transmissions, in particular for sports and reality TV events. Our continued partnership with LG Electronics is important in setting the broadcast standards of tomorrow and pioneering future TV technologies, and we are very pleased to work with LG Electronics on such an important milestone."

About SES

SES is the world-leading satellite operator and the first to deliver a differentiated and scalable GEO-MEO offering worldwide, with more than 50 satellites in Geostationary Earth Orbit (GEO) and 12 in Medium Earth Orbit (MEO). SES focuses on value-added, end-to-end solutions in two key business units; SES Video and SES Networks. The company provides satellite communications services to broadcasters, content and internet service providers, mobile and fixed network operators, governments and institutions. SES's portfolio includes the ASTRA satellite system, which has the largest Direct-to-Home (DTH) television reach in Europe, O3b Networks, a global managed data communications service provider, and MX1, a leading media service provider that offers a full suite of innovative digital video and media services.Further information available at: www.ses.com

About LG Electronics, Inc.

LG Electronics, Inc. (KSE: 066570.KS) is a global leader and technology innovator in consumer electronics, mobile communications and home appliances, employing 75,000 people working in 118 locations around the world. With 2016 global sales of USD 47.9 billion (KRW 55.4 trillion), LG comprises four business units Home Appliance Air Solution, Mobile Communications, Home Entertainment and Vehicle Components and is one of the world's leading producers of TVs, mobile devices, air conditioners, washing machines and refrigerators. LG Electronics is a 2016 ENERGY STAR Partner of the Year. For more news and information on LG Electronics, visit www.LGnewsroom.com

