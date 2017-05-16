The event will host more than 25 demonstrations featuring innovative technologies

SES (Euronext Paris:SESG) (LuxX:SESG) announced today the opening of its annual Industry Days conference. The event, rebranded into "iD17" and taking place on 16 and 17 May at Luxembourg Congress, is focusing on the theme "Innovating Video Delivery" for its tenth edition.

This year's conference gathers 290 delegates from the entire video value chain between satellite and end-consumer broadcasters, manufacturers, software developers and other suppliers to exchange ideas and views about innovative technologies and developments in satellite transmission and reception. Delegates will have the opportunity to enjoy more than 25 demonstrations, ranging from Ultra HD and Virtual Reality to new antennas and SAT>IP technologies.

"Celebrating the tenth edition of the Industry Days makes the event quite special and we are very excited to reach this landmark," said Thomas Wrede, Vice President New Technology Standards at SES. "For ten years in a row, SES has gathered representatives of the entire ecosystem to push new TV technologies forward. This certainly reaffirms SES's position as a leader in the video market and highlights our commitment to innovative technologies that can deliver the best viewing experience to the end consumer."

