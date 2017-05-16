Vantaa, Finland, 2017-05-16 08:45 CEST (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cramo Plc Stock Exchange Release 16 May 2017 at 9.45 am (EET)



Cramo Employee Share Savings Plan 2013 - directed share issue



The Board of Directors of Cramo Plc has on 27 April 2017 decided on a directed share issue related to the matching share payment of the company's employee share savings plan One Cramo Share Plan 2013.



In the share issue, 10 837 Cramo shares held by the company have been conveyed without consideration to the key employees participating in One Cramo Share Plan in accordance with the terms and conditions of the plan. More detailed information about the launch and the terms and conditions of the plan is available in a stock exchange release published on 4 May 2012.



The decision on the directed share issue is based on the authorisation granted to the Board of Directors by the Annual General Meeting of Shareholders held on 30 March 2017. According to the authorisation, a maximum of 400 000 shares may be issued as part of the company's share-based incentive programmes.



After the share delivery, the company holds a total of 207 375 own shares.



Cramo is Europe's second largest rental services company specialising in construction machinery and equipment rental and rental-related services as well as the rental of modular space. Cramo operates in fifteen countries and in about 320 depots. With a group staff around 2,600, Cramo's consolidated sales in 2016 was EUR 712 million. Cramo shares are listed on Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd.



