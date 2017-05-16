

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Healthcare company BTG plc (BTG.L) reported Tuesday that its fiscal 2017 profit before tax declined to 31.6 million pounds from last year's 57.5 million pounds.



IFRS profit before tax was lower as the effect of the hedging losses more than offset slightly higher IFRS operating profit, the company said.



Earnings per share fell to 8.6 pence from 15.6 pence a year ago.



Adjusted profit after tax was 88.7 million pounds, compared to 83.6 million pounds a year ago. Adjusted basic earnings per share were 23.1 pence, compared to prior year's 21.9 pence.



The results reflected growth in adjusted operating profit, partly offset by hedging losses on foreign exchange forward contracts.



Revenue climbed 27 percent to 570.5 million pounds from 447.5 million pounds last year. Revenues grew 11 at constant exchange rates.



Looking ahead, for fiscal 2018, the company said it expect to deliver further growth, and projects gross margin increasing to 72%-74%.



Looking beyond 2017/18, the company expects to deliver continued double-digit product sales growth. The company also expects to see a decline in royalties over time.



