IRVINE, CA -- (Marketwired) -- 05/16/17 -- Signature Devices, Inc. (OTC PINK: SDVI) today announced revenue for Q1 2017 for all of its subsidiaries including Graffiti Entertainment and Innovo Technologies.

The primary driver for revenue was from the sales of Innovo Technologies media server, Morpheus. All sales of Morpheus servers and players were primarily driven by distributors in Australia, Europe and the Middle East.

Innovo Technology, a leading software and hardware development company, spent the last 2 quarters designing the Morpheus One. This combines the server and player into a unit that is half the size of the existing player. The product will expand the current market to the pro consumer and dealer markets with simple setup and at a fraction of the cost of the Pro system. The new product will go into production in Q2 of 2017 and will be available for purchase in the U.S. for the first time since its launch in 2014.

"We made a very early decision to use the profitability of Innovo Technology subsidiaries for research and development of our next gen product," said Inas Azzam, President at Innovo. "The company felt that we should spend the money in order to bring the product to market in the U.S.," he concluded.

The Pro devices that are designed for larger homes and more demanding consumers will be relaunched with new capabilities including 4K in the next couple of weeks. The research and development of the new products were financed by the net income from the sale of the existing line of Morpheus.

About Innovo

Based in Irvine, California, Innovo Technology combines the best of the technologies underpinning the popular Morpheus media server, Tazerwear's AI Software, Truck IT's beacon platform with Knoton's hardware, infrastructure and software. The result is a company that blends custom software and powerful hardware IoT-interconnected devices. Learn more by visiting: http://innovotech.io/about/

About Signature Devices, Inc.

Based in Sheridan, Wyoming, Signature Devices, Inc. (www.signaturedevices.com) (OTC PINK: SDVI) is a holding company with subsidiaries that develop Internet of Things (IOT) products through its subsidiary Innovo Technologies, Inc., and publishes diverse media products including video games and mobile applications through its subsidiary Graffiti Entertainment, Inc.

