

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Premier Foods plc (PFD.L) reported profit before tax from continuing operations of 12.0 million pounds for the 52 weeks ended 1 April 2017 compared to a loss of 13.0 million pounds, previous year. Profit per share from continuing operations was 0.7 pence compared to profit of 4.1 pence, prior year.



Fiscal year adjusted profit before tax was 74.2 million pounds in the year, compared to 84.2 million pounds, previous year. Adjusted earnings per share from continuing operations was 7.2 pence, a 0.9 pence reduction from last year.



On a statutory basis, fiscal year revenue from continuing operations grew to 790.4 million pounds, an increase of 2.4%, reflecting the inclusion of results from Knighton Foods in the fiscal year. Group underlying sales were 790.4 million pounds, a decrease of 1.4% on the prior year.



