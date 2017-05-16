ZRG Partners, a fast growing global leader in Executive Search and Talent Management, has expanded with the opening of a new office in London. Steve Banks will lead the office as Managing Director and UK Country Head, bringing a strong background to support the firms long term growth plans for the region.

The expansion into the UK supports ZRG's global strategy of providing consistent deliverables to clients worldwide while supporting our unique approach as a mid-sized search firm. The immediate growth plans for the London office call for having a team of five Managing Directors by the end of the year in key market verticals to further support expansion plans and to grow the London office into a major revenue driver in the coming years.

Steve is a highly-experienced retained search professional and business leader with over 20 years in the UK search industry. He joins ZRG with widespread industry knowledge including consumer, industrial and private equity leadership. In addition to advising a wide range of corporate clients, he has considerable expertise in working with private companies and owner managed businesses on senior Board appointments and succession planning, and has built a strong reputation for delivering high quality, straight forward and honest results with an exceptionally high work ethic. His was previously the Managing Partner for a mid-sized UK search firm, as well as, owned his own boutique search firm following a successful career within a leading global recruitment group.

Larry Hartmann, CEO of ZRG states, "Steve brings the right blend of market knowledge and leadership to us in this important market expansion. As we carefully considered our entry point options into the UK, Steve emerged as the right choice as a senior leader with a broad background to support our plans."

Steve Banks relates, "ZRG has been on my radar from past colleagues who have joined the platform and from the tremendous growth the firm has experienced these past few years. The UK market is receptive to innovation and new thinking in executive search and ZRG's data rich value proposition and positioning as a single firm, global option is the right client answer. I am excited about helping grow the UK region in tandem with the firms global expansion."

ZRG Partners is a progressive mid-sized global executive search firm that uses a proven, data-driven approach. For over 17 years, clients have trusted ZRG Partners to recruit top talent around the world. ZRG Partners has been recognized as one of the fastest growing executive search firms in the industry driven by the firm's client focused, results-driven approach grounded in integrity.

