Tonino Lamborghini Launches ALPHA-ONE a New Series of Smartphones that Combine Technology with Pure Luxury

SEOUL, South Korea, May 16, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- On May 15, the official launch of the brand new limited edition Tonino Lamborghini ALPHA-ONE premium smartphone was held in the Renaissance-styled Turandot Palace in Moscow (www.turandot-palace.ru).

Two years after the release of the lavish Tauri88 smartphone, Tonino Lamborghini has launched an astonishing new model dedicated to the most sophisticated and uncompromising connoisseurs of technology and luxury design. ALPHA-ONE targets successful individuals who seek a luxury product with an authentic character that can satisfyday-to-day business and personal requirements.

ALPHA-ONE represents a new species of mobile phones that combines technology with pure luxury. Alpha is the first letter of the Greek alphabet and perfectly symbolizes the character of the targeted consumer: a real leader and trendsetter who has the right driving force to discover what is cool and fashionable in the world. This name perfectly matches with the product characteristicand with the brand values: legendary, timeless, innovative, daring andcutting edge.

The event was hosted by Korasia Inc., commercial partner of DASAN Networks which has worldwide exclusive business rights of Tonino Lamborghini IoT products.Special guests of the night: Ferruccio Lamborghini, Vice President of the Italian Tonino Lamborghini brand, Nam Min-Woo, CEO of Korean IT DASAN Networks, Kim Tae-Chul, CEO of Korasia Inc., and Victor Lukanin, Executive Vice President of Euroset.

"Technology is no longer the only key to success for the smartphone market. In our collaboration with Tonino Lamborghini, we offer high-demanding individuals a product that encompasses the advanced Korea ICT technology with Italian brand philosophy, design and flair," said Mr. Nam Min-Woo, CEO of DASAN Networks.

Korasia Inc. signed a strategic distribution agreement with EUROSET. Korasiawill sell ALPHA-ONE in300 EUROSET brick-and-mortar stores in Moscow and St. Petersburg andon EUROSET's official e-shop.

In the U.K., the ALPHA-ONE will be available exclusively at London Department Store Harrods.

After Russia, ALPHA-ONE will be released in South Korea, UAE, China and the U.K.; available in retail stores as well as on the official e-shop (www.lamborghinimobile.com).

ALPHA-ONE inherits theLamborghini family's Italian mechanical design and expresses equilibrium of strength and luxury.

Similar to the usage of premium quality material in supercar, the key feature of ALPHA-ONE is its usage of liquid metal. More durable than titanium, liquid metal is a metal alloy which protects the device from shock and everyday wear. It ages well and looks more polished with time.

The Italian leather back cover isskillfully handmade by Italian craftsman and offers a stylish and comfortable grip. The famous "Raging Bull" metal logo on the back with golden stitching completes the striking design.

ALPHA-ONE delivers a premium smartphone experience with combination of luxurious design and cutting-edge technology.

ALPHA-ONE's dual speaker uses Dolby Audio System that creates an inside the action feeling with the high quality 3D surround sound. A front-facing 8MP camera and the main 20MP camera provide excellent photo quality with optical and digital image stabilization. The fingerprint sensor at the back improves both user experience and security.

ALPHA-ONE is powered by Qualcomm's Snapdragon 820 processor, 4GB RAM, 64GB internal memory for top quality performance. It is a Dual-SIM smartphone and lets the user use two different numbers in a single phone and comes with Android Nougat (7.0) operating system. The ALPHA-ONE's maximum battery capacity is 3250 mAh, providing up to 314 hours on standby and up to 13 hours of talk time. It supports Quick Charge with USB Type-C. ALPHA-ONE features a WQHD (1440x2560) AMOLED 5.5" Display.

Photo - http://mma.prnewswire.com/media/510739/ALPHA_ONE.jpg

To view the original version on PR Newswire, visit:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/tonino-lamborghini-launches-alpha-one-a-new-series-of-smartphones-that-combine-technology-with-pure-luxury-300457310.html