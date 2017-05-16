Moorfields Eye Hospital Dubai Wins Major International Award

DUBAI, UAE, May 16, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Moorfields Eye Hospital Dubai named International Eye Clinic of the Year 2017 in IMTJ Medical Travel Awards 2017

Moorfields Eye Hospital Dubai (Moorfields) has won a major international medical tourism award for its success in attracting international patients to Dubai, United Arab Emirates.

(Photo: http://mma.prnewswire.com/media/511843/Moorfields_Eye_Hospital_Dubai.jpg )



Moorfields was named International Eye Clinic of the Year (for the second consecutive year) by medical travel publication the International Medical Travel Journal Medical Travel Awards 2017 (http://awards.imtj.com) at their annual awards ceremony, the IMTJ Medical Travel Awards 2017.

The awards were presented in April at a high profile reception in Opatija, Croatia during the IMTJ Medical Travel Summit, which brought together all the pre-eminent providers and experts in medical travel and medical tourism sectors. The Awards were generously supported by Primorje-Gorski Kotar County.

The award was given to Moorfields in recognition of the hospital's success in attracting and serving international patients (medical tourists), supported by the evidence of the numbers and type of medical tourists/patients treated and country of origin, quality and range of services provided and patient satisfaction. Moorfields beat similar hospitals/clinics from around the world to clinch the award.

Maha Aboughali, Business Development & Marketing Director at Moorfields Eye Hospital Dubai, comments: "Moorfields Eye Hospital Dubai is delighted to be presented with this prestigious international award for a second consecutive year, for our work and commitment to supporting international healthcare tourism in Dubai. This award comes 10 years after we established Moorfields Eye Hospital Dubai as the first overseas branch of Moorfields and so it has special significance for the team."

Chairman of the judging panel and Managing Editor of IMTJ Keith Pollard says the awards celebrate the best providers in the industry and aim to encourage others to strive to match them:

"Medical travel is an exciting and growing global industry, with many providers delivering excellence in both medical care and customer service. The IMTJ Medical Travel Awards are the only independent awards to recognise those who are the best of the best - and hopefully will encourage others to emulate their success. The judges wanted to reward innovation and excellence, highlight best practice and celebrate those who are leading the way in the industry and delivering successful outcomes for patients.

"All our winners exemplify the way the medical tourism industry should be run - professional, offering exceptional patient care and providing the best possible medical outcomes. I'm already looking forward to next year's awards in the hope that other clinics and companies will have raised their game to match or even better this year's winners."

Moorfields Eye Hospital Dubai is the first overseas branch of the Moorfields Eye Hospital NHS Foundation Trust, London. The hospital provides the full spectrum of eye care related services from basic screening to complex eye surgeries, managed through a resident team of Consultant Ophthalmologists.

The hospital has replicated the excellent standards of the London hospital, relating to clinical care, training, teaching, as well as research. Moorfields Eye Hospital Dubai meets these standards, while patient care revolves around exceeding patient expectations and providing a customised VIP service. Since 2007, Moorfields Eye Hospital Dubai has treated more than 150,000 patients from 185 countries, many from the GCC and wider Middle East region.

www.moorfields.ae/dubai

About Moorfields Eye Hospital Dubai

Moorfields Eye Hospital Dubai (MEHD) is the first overseas branch of Moorfields Eye Hospital NHS Foundation Trust, the oldest and one of the largest centres for ophthalmic treatment, teaching and research in the world. Located at the Al Razi Medical Complex in Dubai Health Care City, the facility provides day case surgery and outpatient diagnostic and treatment services, for a variety of surgical and non-surgical eye conditions. MEHD will also raise standards for research and teaching in the region. MEHD is owned and managed by the NHS Foundation Trust, and maintains close links with London, to ensure that patients in the GCC receive the best eye care treatment in the world.

About IMTJ

The International Medical Travel Journal ( www.imtj.com) provides insight into the medical travel and medical tourism sector. IMTJ was established in 2007 in response to the increasing interest in medical travel and medical tourism. It embraces many of the themes that challenge healthcare providers across the world - insurance, accreditation, marketing and promotion, quality, patient safety, levels of care and experience in treating international patients.

IMTJ is independent of the associations and special interest groups that have come aboard the medical tourism bandwagon. Our aim is to create a central focus for information, resources and opinion on medical travel for those involved in the industry, anywhere in the world.

The internationalisation of healthcare through health tourismis at the heart of IMTJ. Patients are becoming healthcare consumers and in many countries, patient choice is being extended to surgery and treatment provided by international hospitals and clinics. By sharing expertise, knowledge, and views about the health travelindustry, IMTJ helps to ensure that patient expectations are met, and that the industry maintains a high reputation.

TheInternational Medical Travel Journal(IMTJ) is owned and managed byIntuition Communication, a specialist publisher of consumer and business-to-business information on private healthcare and medical travel.The company also operates a consumer facing portal for medical tourism -Treatment Abroad.