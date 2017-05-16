Expert Systems GmbH: German Market Leader for Review Marketing ProvenExpert.com Expands Internationally

BERLIN, May 16, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

All-in-one solution for qualified customer feedback and review aggregation also available in the United States , Canada , United Kingdom , and Australia as of now

Started as a platform for review marketing in 2013 in Germany, ProvenExpert.com has established itself in the markets of Germany, Austria, and Switzerland (DACH region) by now. More than 20,000 companies, including renowned companies such as Postbank, insurance company Barmenia, or electronics retail chain Expert rely on the innovative solutions offered by ProvenExpert.com. As of now, all services are available in English for international customers. With this, the company is heading for new markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and Australia. Entering the English-speaking countries is the review platform's first step within the framework of an extensive internationalization strategy that aims at becoming the number one in the area of review marketing worldwide. More languages and markets are to follow later this year.

Expanded focus: English-speaking market offers opportunities

ProvenExpert.com is also looking to establish itself on the new markets with the best price-performance ratio as well as a clear focus on fairness and customer service. This is especially interesting for small and medium businesses. "Existing providers of similar services in the English-speaking countries are often non-transparent and expensive. Our mission is to excite freelancers, service providers, and companies with an excellent service - and to support them with their entry into professional review marketing," says Remo Fyda, CEO of ProvenExpert.com. What is more, the company operates in compliance with German data protection standards and maintains a rigorous policy against fake reviews.

Reviews lead to more new customers and increased revenue

With the SaaS solution, reviews of satisfied customers can be actively obtained through industry-specific customer surveys. Additionally, customers are able to aggregate existing reviews from external platforms such as Facebook, Google, Yelp, and TripAdvisor to present them all on one profile and rating seal. Fyda continues on the benefits of ProvenExpert.com: "Customer reviews are a major lever for company growth. 74 percent of all internet users put more trust into a local company if it has received positive reviews. With our solution, we have created the perfect basis for small and medium businesses to acquire new customers and increase revenue with the help of customer feedback - and that also holds true for international markets." Individual services for enterprise customers - such as POS solutions and profile hierarchies - make ProvenExpert.com the ideal partner for corporate groups and companies with complex structures.

About ProvenExpert.com:

Online surveys offered by ProvenExpert.com enable service providers, freelancers, and companies to get feedback from their customers and to present customer reviews on the Internet in a way that is highly effective in terms of advertising purposes. Numerous industry-specific templates help to create customer surveys in only a few minutes. The qualified customer feedback shows in detail what excites customers, how satisfied they are, and where there is still potential to develop. From these surveys, new reviews are generated that can be presented with the ProvenExpert rating seal - along with all reviews that have already accumulated on portals such as Yelp, Facebook, or Google.

