Due to technical issues at Nordea Bank AB, Nasdaq Stockholm AB has decided to halt the trading in following products issued by Nordea Bank AB until further notice.



Name: ISIN: ---------------------------------- BEAR LUPE X1 NORDNET SE0009860190 ---------------------------------- BEAR LUPE X3 NORDNET SE0009860208 ---------------------------------- BULL LUPE X3 NORDNET SE0009859648 ----------------------------------



Please note that the order books will be flushed.



For further information about this exchange notice please contact Issuer Surveillance, telephone +46 (0)8 405 60 00.