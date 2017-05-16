Wärtsilä Oyj Abp: Wärtsilä to secure performance and availability of two 50 MW power plants in Pakistan

Wärtsilä Corporation, Press release, 16 May 2017 at 10 am EET

The technology group Wärtsilä has signed a 5-year agreement with Technomen Kinetics Private Limited (TKL) for the operation and maintenance of two gas power plants in Pakistan, ensuring the performance, availability and uptime of the two identical plants. The agreement further reinforces Wärtsilä's strong presence in Pakistan where Wärtsilä has an installed base of 2.2 GW in power plants, with 600 MW of power production under service agreements.

The agreement, signed in February 2017, is a full Operations & Maintenance agreement (O&M) according to which Wärtsilä will operate and maintain the two power plants to optimise their performance and production lifecycle. The 5-year agreement includes expertise areas such as technical support, maintenance planning, performance monitoring, recruitment, management and training of local personnel, and logistics management. The scope covers digital Wärtsilä Genius services, including remote monitoring of the two power plants from a Wärtsilä service centre for real-time data gathering and analysis.

"TKL valued our strong presence in Pakistan. With our digital services, including remote monitoring, we can guarantee the optimal performance of TKL's plants at all times," says Rashid Islam, General Manager, Services & Sales, Wärtsilä Pakistan.

The two identical power plants are situated in Nooriabad, near Karachi. The plants operate as independent power producers (IPP) that generate electric power (https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Electric_power) for utilities (https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Utilities) and end users. Each plant is equipped with five Wärtsilä 34SG gas engine generator sets and one steam turbine generator for engine heat recovery, which ensures maximum electricity output. The gas power plants use natural gas in the most economical way, as the Wärtsilä 34SG gas engines are efficient at any load and can be flexibly started and stopped according to electricity demand. In addition, emissions from gas engines are low, which reduces the environmental footprint of the plants.

Technomen Kinetics Private Limited is part of Technomen Group, a conglomerate with a focus on engineering. Having started as a construction company, the group has diversified into the field of power generation.

"Wärtsilä has a proven track record in the operation and maintenance as well as extensive know-how in gas engine maintenance. These factors make them a trusted partner for us. Keeping the equipment operational at all times is critical for us, as it allows the economical operation of the two plants," says Saiyed Asif Mahmood, Chief Executive Officer, Technomen Kinetics Private Limited.

Wärtsilä Services in brief

Wärtsilä Services provides high-quality lifecycle services that enhance customers' business. Its broad range of services supports both shipping and power generation companies, whenever and wherever needed. Solutions range from spare parts and basic support to ensuring the maximised lifetime, increased efficiency and guaranteed performance of the customer's equipment or installation - in a safe, reliable, and environmentally sustainable way.

http://www.wartsila.com/services (http://www.wartsila.com/services)

Wärtsilä in brief

Wärtsilä is a global leader in advanced technologies and complete lifecycle solutions for the marine and energy markets. By emphasising sustainable innovation and total efficiency, Wärtsilä maximises the environmental and economic performance of the vessels and power plants of its customers. In 2016, Wärtsilä's net sales totalled EUR 4.8 billion with approximately 18,000 employees. The company has operations in over 200 locations in more than 70 countries around the world. Wärtsilä is listed on Nasdaq Helsinki.

www.wartsila.com (http://www.wartsila.com)









