Ratos: Ratos AB: Ratos decides on compulsory redemption of all Class C preference shares

Press release 16 May 2017

On 16 May 2017, the Board of Directors of Ratos AB (publ) resolved on a compulsory redemption of all Class C preference shares, for total redemption proceeds of SEK 1,300m.

In accordance with the redemption provision in Article 6, item 5 of the Articles of Association, the Board of Directors of Ratos has decided to reduce the company's share capital by SEK 2,614,500, i.e. from SEK 1,023,658,322 to SEK 1,021,043,822, through the compulsory redemption of 830,000 Class C preference shares. The total redemption proceeds amount to SEK 1,300m, corresponding to SEK 1,837.50 per Class C preference share. Since Ratos has repurchased 122,592 per Class C preference shares, the redemption proceeds will only be paid for the outstanding 707,408 per Class C preference shares.

The following applies to the redemption of Class C preference shares:

In accordance with Article 6, item 5 of the Articles of Association, the redemption proceeds for each redeemed Class C preference share will amount to SEK 1,837.50 per preference share, which corresponds to 105 percent of the amount paid for each preference share at the issue of Class C preference shares.

The record date for the redemption is 13 June 2017. Shareholders who wish to divest Class C preference shares should note that the final date for trading on Nasdaq Stockholm is 9 June 2017.

As all Class C preference shares will be redeemed, preference shareholders do not need to take any action in conjunction with the redemption process.

Payment of the redemption amount of SEK 1,837.50 per Class C preference share will take place on 16 June 2017. Payment will be made to the bank account linked to each holder's securities account. For shareholders who have their preference shares registered to a nominee with a bank or other nominee, payment will be made according to each respective nominee's routines.

Timetable for the redemption process

9 June 2017 Final date for trading with Ratos Class C preference shares on Nasdaq Stockholm

13 June 2017 Record date

16 June 2017 Payment of redemption proceeds

For questions, please contact:

Magnus Agervald, CEO Ratos, +46 8 700 17 00

Helene Gustafsson, Head of IR and Press Ratos, +46 8 700 17 98

Financial calendar from Ratos:

Interim report January-June 2017 17 August 2017

Interim report January-September 2017 14 November 2017

Ratos is an investment company that owns and develops unlisted medium-sized companies in the Nordic countries. Our goal as an active owner is to contribute to long-term and sustainable business development in the companies we invest in and to make value-generating transactions. Ratos's portfolio consists of 17 medium-sized Nordic companies and the largest segments in terms of sales are Construction, Industrials and Consumer goods/Commerce. Ratos is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm and has a total of approximately 14,200 employees.

