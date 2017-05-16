

Free seminar, to be held in Oslo, Norway this June, will offer unique educational and networking opportunities for NGO professionals



OXFORD, UNITED KINGDOM--(Marketwired - May 16, 2017) - Mango, the only NGO focused on strengthening the financial management and accountability for other NGOs globally, has partnered with the Global Payments Division of INTL FCStone Ltd, a diversified global financial services organisation, to offer a free INGO treasury management seminar in Oslo, Norway on 12 June 2017.



The day-long event will feature presentations from experts, providing attendees with learnings and insights from across the NGO and banking sectors. There will also be a choice of break-out sessions covering a range of treasury management topics, giving participants the opportunity to select the content that is most relevant to their needs.



Peter Sargent, Mango's Director of Consultancy & Client Services, said: 'The volatile economic and funding environment of the last few years has really placed the spotlight on treasury management as an area for INGOs to prioritise and improve upon. Being NGO finance specialists, we are delighted that we can use our global network to facilitate quality discussions that generate insight on this important topic. Good treasury management is essential to squeezing the most from limited funds, so we feel that enabling finance staff to get up to speed with the latest trends in this area is essential to promoting strong financial stewardship across the sector.'



The Oslo event is the third in a popular series that has attracted INGO finance professionals from across Europe since its successful 2015 launch in London. The equally popular second session in Brussels last year highlighted a growing need amongst European INGOs for a dedicated forum to exchange knowledge on this complex area of financial operations.



The seminar is free of charge to participants, however due to the specialist content on offer, attendance is restricted to INGO finance staff. INGO finance professionals with an interest in treasury management and foreign exchange are invited to register online at http://www.mango.org.uk/getconnected/oslo2017. Early registration is recommended due to limited spaces remaining.



About Mango Mango is the only NGO dedicated to strengthening the financial management and accountability of other NGOs and their partners worldwide. Since 1999 they have trained more than 20,000 participants in over 80 countries, provided more than £1 million of consultancy advice and placed over 600 finance professionals in NGO roles. They also provide free online resources and play a leading role in developing accounting standards for the not-for-profit sector. To learn more visit www.mango.org.uk or email enquiries@mango.org.uk.



CONTACT INFORMATION Contact: Jesse Tron M Group Strategic Communications (for Mango) +1 212.266.0192 jtron@mgroupsc.com



This announcement is distributed by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions on behalf of Nasdaq Corporate Solutions clients. The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.



Source: Mango via GlobeNewswire



N



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX