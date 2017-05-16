

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Inchcape plc (INCH.L) announced a Distribution contract win with Groupe PSA in Australia. This new Distribution contract will complement our current operations and is consistent with our Ignite strategic objective of investing to accelerate growth.



Inchcape noted that it will distribute PSA's internationally respected brands Peugeot and Citroën. The retail network for PSA in Australia incorporates 57 sites, none of which are directly owned. Australian PSA vehicle volume in the past three years has been approximately five thousand units per annum, close to 10% of the volume of our existing Australian Distribution business.



The contract was signed on 16th May and will be effective from June 2017.



The PSA Australia business is expected to be broadly profit neutral in 2017 and to make a positive contribution thereafter.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX