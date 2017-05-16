

PARIS (dpa-AFX) - The French economy expanded at a slightly faster pace in 2016, data published by the statistical office Insee showed Tuesday.



Gross domestic product climbed 1.2 percent in 2016 versus revised 1.1 percent expansion in 2015.



The expenditure-side breakdown of GDP showed that household spending growth improved to 2.3 percent from 1.4 percent and growth in government spending advanced to 1.3 percent from 1.1 percent.



Gross fixed capital formation grew 2.8 percent, following a 1 percent rise in the prior year.



Exports grew at a slower pace of 1.8 percent after expanding 4.3 percent. Likewise, growth in imports slowed to 4.2 percent from 5.7 percent.



Net foreign trade contributed -0.8 points and changes in inventories contributed ?0.2 points to GDP.



