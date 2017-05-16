

BUCHAREST (dpa-AFX) - Romania's economic growth improved for the second straight quarter in the three months ended March, preliminary figures from the National Institute of Statistics showed Tuesday.



Gross domestic product advanced a seasonally adjusted 1.7 percent sequentially in the first quarter, faster than the 1.5 percent expansion in the fourth quarter.



In the third quarter of 2016, the rate of growth was 0.7 percent.



On an annual basis, the economic growth accelerated to 5.6 percent in the March quarter from 5.0 percent in the December quarter.



Without adjustment, GDP grew at a faster pace of 5.7 percent yearly in the first quarter, following a 4.8 percent climb in the fourth quarter.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX