NICE, FRANCE, May 16, 2017 - (ACN Newswire) - Huawei today announced the expansion of their Telco OS Partner Program to stimulate joint go-to-market approaches and solutions with Service (SI) partners. As part of this initiative, the company also announced that it has signed an Alliance Memorandum of Understanding with Infosys to explore joint solutions in the Business Support Systems (BSS) domain. This announcement was made at the TM Forum Live!2017, where both companies are participating.The Huawei Telco OS Partner Program is a communications industry-specific partner program designed to establish partner relationships which accelerate the digital transformation of Communication Service Providers (CSPs) across their BSS, Operations Support System (OSS) and Big Data functional domains. The Program was initially focused on Delivery Service Vendors (DSV) to augment project delivery, and Solution (ISV) partners to augment the productized solutions being delivered. To date over 1,000 engineers have been certified under the program, working across 57 different projects, in 39 countries around the world, leveraging over 30 ISV products.Building from the initial focus, the Program is now being expanded to include Service partners to accelerate the delivery of joint solutions based on Huawei Telco OS products and partner consulting, systems integration and application management services."Huawei is focused to apply its deep understanding of the telecom industry to deliver innovative software products which have the potential to transform the business performance of our customers. We are now expanding further our partner ecosystem to include Service partners where together we can accelerate the capture of project benefits, reducing transformation risk and optimize cost to transform for our customers" - Ken Kang, President of BES Product Line, Huawei SoftwareThe Alliance Memorandum of Understanding between Huawei and Infosys, that follows the expansion of this Program, brings together Huawei's industry leading BSS products and Infosys' strength in Consulting, Systems Integration and Application Development and Maintenance (ADM) services. As part of the agreement, the parties will explore joint solution innovation and labs, and promote joint solutions to customers and business partners."This alliance leverages Huawei's product innovation and Infosys' services innovation to create unique and compelling joint solutions which can help renew and create value for the communications services industry. It further gives Infosys a unique advantage and value proposition to be able to help advise our clients on the Huawei product suite." - Avi Kulshrestha, Industry Head of Communications Media, Entertainment & Global OEM Business, Infosys Ltd."Infosys offer communications industry insight, comprehensive services and skilled practitioners. Combined with Huawei BSS products we can together drive digital transformation success and business performance improvement for our customers." - Ken Kang, President of BES Product Line, Huawei SoftwareAbout HuaweiHuawei is a leading global information and communications technology (ICT) solutions provider. Our aim is to enrich life and improve efficiency through a better connected world, acting as a responsible corporate citizen, innovative enabler for the information society, and collaborative contributor to the industry. Driven by customer-centric innovation and open partnerships, Huawei has established an end-to-end ICT solutions portfolio that gives customers competitive advantages in telecom and enterprise networks, devices and cloud computing. Huawei's 170,000 employees worldwide are committed to creating maximum value for telecom operators, enterprises and consumers. Our innovative ICT solutions, products and services are used in more than 170 countries and regions, serving over one-third of the world's population. Founded in 1987, Huawei is a private company fully owned by its employees.For more information, please visit Huawei online at www.huawei.com