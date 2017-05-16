MACAU, CHINA -- (Marketwired) -- 05/16/17 -- Global Gaming Expo Asia (G2E Asia), the marketplace for the Asian gaming industry, organized by American Gaming Association and Reed Exhibitions, kicked off its 11th year today with a strong showing of top-level representatives from business, government and the diplomatic corporations.

Mr. Geoff Freeman, President & CEO, American Gaming Association and Mr. Hu Wei, President, Reed Exhibitions, Greater China & Korea, attending the opening ceremony earlier today, were joined by following dignitaries: Mr. Wang Jiabao, Assistant Director-General, Economic Affairs Department, Liaison Office of the Central People's Government in Macau SAR; Mr. Ran Bo, Director of the Policy Research Department, Office of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Commissioner in Macao SAR; Ms. Gloria Ung, Acting President of Macao Trade and Investment Promotion Institute; Mr. Paulo Chan, Director of Gaming Inspection and Coordination Bureau Macao S.A.R.; Ms. Helena Fernandes, Director of Macau Government Tourism Office; Mr. Kou Hoi In, President of the Board Directors, The Macao Chamber of Commerce; Dr. Wilfred Wong, President of Sands China Ltd; Mr. Grant R. Bowie, Executive Officer and Executive Director of MGM China Holdings Limited; Ms. Linda Chen, President and Executive Director - Wynn Resorts (Macau) S.A.; Dr. Jorge Neto Valente, Group Advisor of Galaxy Entertainment Group; Mr. Marcus Prater, Executive Director, Association with Gaming Equipment Manufacturers; Mr. Gabe Hunterton, Property President, City of Dreams, Macau; and Mr. Ho Hoi Ming, President of Board of Directors, Macao Convention & Exhibition Association.

This year, the show floor area has jumped over 25% to 28,000sqm, with first-time exhibitors making up nearly a third of the 180 exhibitors. Additionally, of the 70+ companies demonstrating new online gaming solutions, 45% are first time participants.

The G2E Asia Conference offers three days of excellent networking and business opportunities. Today, the conference began with a keynote address by Francis Lui, Vice Chairman of Galaxy Entertainment Group, followed by the Asian Markets Forum, which featured a white paper by PricewaterhouseCoopers on how to penetrate the Japanese market.

"This edition of G2E Asia will be a milestone in terms of its effectiveness of bringing people together to exchange views and explore co-operation opportunities that drive development in Asian gaming," said Josephine Lee, Chief Operating Officer of Reed Exhibitions Greater China. "In addition to the new product launches at the event, we've designed a content-rich educational program to equip the Asian gaming industry with the tools and information required to capitalize on current and future business opportunities."

Networking programs close out the first day and second day of G2E Asia. Among those are:

The Asian Gaming Awards, produced by Asia Gaming Brief in association with G2E Asia and The Innovation Group, which recognize operators, regulators, suppliers and service providers across 14 fields; and

"Future Technology Leader Get-Together," which convenes over 120 emerging technology executives from integrated resorts, suppliers and government.

To learn more about the event, visit www.g2easia.com

ABOUT G2E ASIA

G2E Asia is the international gaming trade show and conference for the Asian gaming industry. Organized by the American Gaming Association (AGA) and Reed Exhibition, G2E Asia made its debut in 2007, defining itself as the preeminent show for the Asian gaming-entertainment industry.

About the American Gaming Association

The American Gaming Association is the premier national trade group representing the $240 billion U.S. casino industry, which supports 1.7 million jobs in 40 states. AGA members include commercial and tribal casino operators, suppliers and other entities affiliated with the gaming industry. It is the mission of the AGA to be the single most effective champion of the industry, relentlessly protecting against harmful and often misinformed public policies, and paving a path for growth, innovation and reinvestment.

About Reed Exhibitions

Reed Exhibitions is the world's leading events organizer, with over 500 events in 43 countries. In 2014 Reed brought together over seven million event participants from around the world generating billions of dollars in business. Today Reed events are held throughout the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia Pacific and Africa and organized by 41 fully staffed offices. Reed Exhibitions serves 43 industry sectors with trade and consumer events. It is part of the RELX Group plc, a world-leading provider of information solutions for professional customers across industries.

