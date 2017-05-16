

PRAG (dpa-AFX) - The Czech economy expanded at a faster pace in the first quarter, preliminary estimate from the Czech Statistical Office showed Tuesday.



Gross domestic product grew 1.3 percent sequentially in the first quarter, faster than the 0.4 percent expansion seen in the fourth quarter and the 0.7 percent rise economists had forecast.



On a yearly basis, GDP climbed 2.9 percent following fourth quarter's 1.9 percent growth. GDP was forecast to climb moderately by 2.3 percent.



