Smiths Detection, formerly Morpho Detection Safran, today announced a contract with London Gatwick Airport Limited to supply and service nine high-speed CTX 9800 DSi™ explosives detection systems (EDS).

Following a successful trial in early 2016, Gatwick joins a growing number of UK airports leveraging Smiths Detection's extensive expertise to expand and automate hold baggage explosives screening capabilities. When fully operational, the UK's second busiest airport will utilize CTX 9800 to screen all In-gauge baggage in the South Terminal and ensure compliance with UK Department for Transport mandates requiring the use of Standard 3-approved EDS by September 2018. To achieve maximum system uptime and operational capabilities, Smiths Detection's on-site network of highly-trained engineers and technicians will ensure that all CTX 9800 are maintained, serviced and optimized to operate in peak condition for a minimum of ten years.

Commenting on the deployment and growth Alasdair Scobie, Head of Commercial Operationsat London Gatwick Airport said: "Smiths Detection has proven to be a strategic partner in upgrading our EDS technology and infrastructure to improve security and the customer experience. We look forward to our CTX 9800 fleet becoming fully operational and working with Smiths Detection to realise maximum long-term value for our airlines and passengers."

"Smiths Detection is excited to partner with Gatwick Airport to deploy advanced explosives detection capabilities that help meet the demands of record long-haul traffic and passenger growth," said Martin Parker, UK EDS Sales Leader, Smiths Detection. "By taking a consultative approach and working in partnership with our customers throughout the life of their investment, Smiths Detection helps keep airports of all sizes moving, delivering unmatched, comprehensive solutions to meet the Standard 3 mandate and upgrade hold baggage screening infrastructure."

Capable of screening 1,800 bags per hour (BPH), CTX 9800 enhances operational efficiencies by combining high-resolution 3D visuals with intuitive navigational tools allowing the operator to 'travel' through the bag and manipulate images. Approved by the European Civil Aviation Conference (ECAC) as meeting Standard 3 requirements and certified by the U.S. Transportation Security Administration (TSA) and Civil Aviation Administration of China (CAAC), over 500 CTX 9800 have been deployed worldwide. Smiths Detection's CTX family of EDS are the most widely used in the world, with more than 2,000 units shipped worldwide.

