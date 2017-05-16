Online printer expands its range and slashes prices massively

The online print shop, UNITEDPRINT SE, owner of the renowned brand print24.com, is launching many new Large-format printing products as well as expanding its current Advertising equipment portfolio to include new styles - and at permanently reduced prices with even faster delivery times!

In addition to the large expansion of its product range, for example, the new Roller Banners in extra-large sizes of up to 2 x 3 metres and double-sided Signboards, print24.com also offers Canvas prints in customised special formats, large-format Flags as well as new accessories for their popular Beachflags.

print24.com customers can also find not only popular items such as Tarpaulins and Banners of up to 10 metres in size, but also 18/1 Large-format posters and Advertising column posters for outdoor advertising in extra-large dimensions, Hanging banners for trade fairs and other events, and Light box posters to efficiently catch everyone's attention in city traffic for both daytime and night-time use.

"We've invested massively to improve our delivery times and make our prices more attractive, and have thoroughly expanded our product range for our customers," explains Ali Jason Bazooband, Managing Director for Innovation/Marketing at print24.com. "We're particularly proud of our Roller Banners, which will now be even more affordable than ever before in all styles, and delivered in super-fast turnaround times."

Most of the products in the Advertising equipment and Large-format printing categories are of course available in print runs of 1 piece or more with super-fast delivery times and at extremely attractive prices. By using the new, practical product search bar on print24.com, it is now even easier to find the required product and order it directly.

print24.com is a UNITEDPRINT SE brand, a global and innovation-oriented e-commerce company for print and media. As one of Europe's leading online print shops, UNITEDPRINT SE employs a staff of around 700 people and operates the renowned brands print24, Easyprint, Unitedprint, getprint, printwhat, FIRSTPRINT, DDK PRINT BIG, infowerk, and Unitedprint Shop Services (USS) in 26 locations worldwide (in Germany, 21 other European countries, and in Brazil, China, Canada, and the US). In addition to the standard print products, Unitedprint provides its customers with high-quality products and services ranging from textile printing, photo printing, large-format printing, advertising material, advertising equipment and the hospitality/gastronomy sectors.

