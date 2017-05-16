The boutique investment manager is increasing access to its flagship strategy in collaboration with UBS

Chiron Investment Management, a boutique, multi-asset investment management firm, today announced the launch of their new UCITS fund, the Chiron Global Opportunities Fund. The Fund will employ a multi asset class strategy that will seek to preserve capital while generating a total return that outperforms its peers and relevant benchmarks. The fund was launched in collaboration with UBS and is domiciled in Ireland as a sub-fund of Chiron Funds ICAV, an Irish UCITS structure.

Chiron will employ their signature quantamental investment process for the Fund, which the firm describes as a hybrid combination of rigorous quantitative modeling with deep fundamental research. The process, which the firm has employed via its Capital Allocation Fund (CCAPX) over the last 19 months, has proven to outperform Morningstar's World Allocation Category by more than 4%.1

The Fund is collectively managed by Ryan Caldwell, Co-Founder and CIO of Chiron, Grant Sarris, Portfolio Manager and Head of Fundamental Research, and Brian Cho, Portfolio Manager and Head of Quantitative Research. Caldwell, who previously co-managed Ivy Investment's $40 billion World Allocation Fund until leaving and launching Chiron in 2015, is a pioneer in the World Allocation Category.

"Through employing our quantamental process we have managed to mitigate risk in an environment of increased uncertainty and market volatility, which we can now offer investors overseas," said Chiron CIO Ryan Caldwell. "In just 19 months Chiron has raised over $700 Million AUM, an achievement I credit to our commitment to our investment process and deep bench of expertise."

The Fund will be comprised of a globally diverse portfolio, targeting opportunities across different regions, industry sectors and across the capital structure. Chiron will apply a factor framework of over 75 factors to over 4000 global companies to filter the universe to roughly 500 companies before applying deep fundamental analysis to further narrow the opportunities and construct the portfolio.

The Fund launched with $100M in AUM, initially attracting assets from Hong Kong, Singapore and Switzerland. The Fund is also currently registered for public offer and sale in the United Kingdom, Spain, Germany, Austria and the Netherlands. The Fund may otherwise be sold on a private placement basis depending on the jurisdiction.

About Chiron Investment Management, LLC

Chiron Investment Management is a boutique investment management firm, founded in 2015 by CIO Ryan Caldwell, and CEO Enrico Gaglioti. Chiron has an experienced management and advisory team that includes Chairman Marc Spilker and Vice Chairman Scott Prince. In aggregate, the leadership has over 125 years of financial services experience with time-tested track records and success as investors, risk managers and business builders. Our investment process is an actively managed framework that allows us to quantify fundamental factors, systematize our approach, and apply judgment to asset allocation and security selection. Chiron Investment Management is dually headquartered in New York and Kansas City.

This material is for informational purposes only.

An investment in the Fund involves risk; principal loss is possible. There is no guarantee the Fund's investment objectives will be achieved. The value of securities may decline significantly over short or extended periods of time. More information on these risk considerations, as well as information on other risks to which the Fund is subject are included in the Fund's prospectus.

This release does not constitute or contain an offer, solicitation, recommendation or investment advice with respect to the purchase of the Fund described herein or any security. Prospective investors should carefully consider Fund objectives, risks, charges, tax considerations and expenses and other relevant information before investing. For this and more information on Chiron Funds ICAV, please request a prospectus and read it carefully before you invest. Prospective investors should also consult their professional advisers as to the suitability of any investment in light of their particular circumstances and applicable citizenship, residence or domicile. Chiron Funds ICAV has been authorized in Ireland as a UCITS pursuant to the European Communities (Undertakings for Collective Investments in Transferable Securities) Regulations 2011, as amended and is regulated by the Central Bank of Ireland.

Shares of the Fund are only available for certain non-U.S. persons in select transactions outside the United States, or, in limited circumstances, otherwise in transactions which are exempt from the registration requirements of the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended and such other U.S. laws as may be applicable.

_________________ 1 CCAPX is a U.S. registered mutual fund and is not registered in any jurisdiction outside of the United States of America. It is referenced herein for informational purposes only and is not an offer to purchase CCAPX. Past performance does not guarantee future results. The performance data quoted represents past performance and current returns may be lower or higher. The investment return and principal value of an investment will fluctuate so that an investor's shares, when redeemed, may be worth more or less than the original cost.

