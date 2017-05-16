Largest Asian-Pacific Musical Instruments Fair to be Held at Shanghai New International Expo Center

SHANGHAI, May 16, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- Music China, known as one of the most reputable musical instruments fairs in the world, will be held on October 11-14, 2017 in Shanghai New International Expo Center.

Launched in 2002, jointly organized by CMIA, INTEX Shanghai, and Messe Frankfurt, Music Chinaisan international platform that facilitates the exchange ofvaluable information about the musical instruments industry. Music China 2017 willbe held in11 hallsand is slated to attract nearly 2,000 domestic and foreign exhibitors from 30 countries and regions. Assorted Western and Chinese musical instruments will be presented in the 125,000m2 exhibition space.

With the development of the Chinese musical instrument market, China has become a high manufacturing and consumption country of musical instruments around the world. Known as an excellent communication platform for trade, Music China hasalso playeda significant role in culture and education development in recent years.

To meet the substantial business growth, famous established brands, such as Marshall, Bluethner, Buffet, Fazioli, Fender, GEWA, Laney, Line 6, Ludwig, Orange, Roland, Selmer, Samick, Schimmel, Steinway, Tama, Yamaha, Pearl River, Hsinghai, Jinyin, Fengling, and Shanghai No.1 National Musical Instruments Factory have confirmed their attendance at Music China 2017. Not limited toonly international top brands, local products with excellent quality and competitive prices will be provided on site.

This year, various seminars and activities are also listed to make Music China the most all-around platform for business in the musical instruments industryas well as relatedindustries.

New product release conferences

As one of the core events in the exhibition, the announcements of various fancy new products always attract attention. Dealers and visitors can experience the hottest technologies here and communicate with peers.

Dealer training courses

Worldwide speakers from professional industries will be invited to share their experience on business, sales, branding, management, new media usage and other hot issues, providing training in-depth and at the forefront of musical instrument industry.

Music education market exploitation

There will be a music education programme which mainly designs for music teachers, educators, and students. In this programme, education organizations will present their teaching models and share new education ideas.

For more details about Music China 2017, please refer to our official website www.musicchina-expo.com. Register online now for free admission. We look forward to seeing you in Shanghai.

