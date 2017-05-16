Qualtera Silicondash® is Integrated by Spreadtrum in the Global Supply Chain

MONTPELLIER, France, May 16, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Qualtera SAS (Qualtera), provider of integrated enterprise solutions for BDA (Big Data Analytics) for semiconductor manufacturing and test operations, today announced that it was selected by Spreadtrum Communications (Spreadtrum) to integrate Silicondash®in their global supply chainin a move aimed at further increasing IC quality control, supply chain visibility, IC-level traceability and overall efficiency of yield management.

Capitalizing on the latest big data and stream computing technologies, Silicondash® provides unparalleled capabilities for the integration, alignment and analytics of high-volume manufacturing and test data across the entire semiconductor supply chain. Highly reliable in-line control strategies running on real-time compute engines ensure that manufacturing issues are automatically and instantly detected and prevented, providing customers with significant cost reductions while gaining in IC quality control, and engineering speed and efficiency.



"At Spreadtrum we serve mobility and automotive markets that require a steep product ramp, rapid scaling and high device quality. Silicondash® enables us to have instant visibility and full control of our global production operations. Through the entire product lifecycle, from product introduction to mass production, and across the entire supply chain, from foundry to packaged parts. The instantaneous responses and insights provided by Silicondash® help us to improve our product quality while increasing our speed and efficiency to achieve business goals and satisfy our customer needs," said Brian Chen, VP of Operations at Spreadtrum.



"We are delighted that after extensive evaluation, Spreadtrum Communications decided for the adoption of Silicondash®. It rewards years of R&D and innovation, and shows the enormous benefits that high-performance big data analytics bring to semiconductor manufacturing, and opens up the fast growing semiconductor market in China to our solutions and our company," said Paul Simon, EVP of Marketing and Asia Business Operations at Qualtera.



About Silicondash®

Within Silicondash®years of semiconductor manufacturing and test expertise are built into an all-in-one platform incorporating proprietary data models, analytical algorithms andhigh-speed stream compute engines. The latest in cloud and big data technologies ensure ultra secure data transfer and storage while generating highly reliable analytical results in real-time and allowing systematic and reproducible data mining. Silicondash® provides both off-line and in-line modules to address the data analytics needs in the supply chains of fabless companies, IDMs, foundries and OSATs. Customers collect data throughout their supply chain in real-time, at part level, directly from test equipment. The platform's analytical engines and API's then allow for control strategies to be easily developed, simulated, and applied throughout the supply chain for real-time issue detection, decision and action. Silicondash®-Offline modules include advanced analytics, high-speed data visualization, simulation and modelling capabilities required for advanced analytics and engineering at different stages of the product lifecycle. Currently Silicondash® is deployed in high volume production at multiple companies in Asia, US and Europe.

About Spreadtrum Communications

As an affiliate of Tsinghua Unigroup, Ltd, Spreadtrum Communications is a fabless semiconductor company that develops mobile chipset platforms for smartphones, feature phones and other consumer electronics products, supporting 2G, 3G and 4G wireless communications standards. Spreadtrum's solutions combine its highly integrated, power-efficient chipsets with customizable software and reference designs in a complete turnkey platform, enabling customers to achieve faster design cycles with a lower development cost. Spreadtrum's customers include global and China-based manufacturers developing mobile products for consumers in China and emerging markets around the world. For more information, please visit http://www.spreadtrum.com.

About Qualtera

QUALTERA, SAS is a leading provider of big data analytics systems for semiconductor test and manufacturing industries.Qualtera provides the next generation of high-volume industrial big data solutions for real-time intelligence and control of IC manufacturing and test operations leading to improved manufacturing excellence, accelerated product ramps, world-class yields and quality, at considerable cost reductions. Qualtera is an ISO 9001 and ISO 27001 certified company, operating worldwide at major fabless companies, IDMs, foundries and OSATs. For more information, please visit http://www.qualtera.com