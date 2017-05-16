Helsinki, Finland, 2017-05-16 10:00 CEST (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



Aktia Bank plc Stock Exchange Release 16/05/2017 at 11 am



Aktia has published its Solvency and Financial Condition Report (SFCR) for 2016



Aktia has published its Solvency and Financial Condition Report (SFCR) for 2016 (in Swedish).



The SFCR report is a comprehensive description of the company's solvency and financial condition, as well as of its system of governance, risk profile and how the company manages its principal risks.



The report is available here https://www.aktia.fi/sv/solvens



For more information, please contact: Katja Kerke, Managing Director, Aktia Life Insurance Ltd, +358 10 247 8344



