sprite-preloader
Dienstag, 16.05.2017 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 571 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

21,53 Euro		+0,657
+3,15 %
WKN: 878000 ISIN: FR0000060618 Ticker-Symbol: RAY 
Aktie:
Branche
Handel
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
RALLYE SA Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RALLYE SA 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
21,449
21,635
11:14
21,43
21,56
11:14
Firmen im Artikel
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RALLYE SA
RALLYE SA Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
RALLYE SA21,53+3,15 %