

PARIS (dpa-AFX) - French consumer price inflation accelerated as initially estimated in April, though slightly, latest figures from the statistical office Insee showed Tuesday.



The consumer price index climbed 1.2 percent year-over-year in April, just above the 1.1 percent rise in March. That was in line with the flash data published on April 28.



Inflation was mainly driven by a 9.3 percent surge in energy prices. Food prices rose 0.7 percent, while prices of manufactured products dropped by 0.7 percent.



On a monthly basis, consumer prices edged up 0.1 percent in April as estimated earlier, following a 0.6 percent gain in March.



At the same time, the harmonized inflation held steady at 1.4 percent in April. Month-on-month, the HICP went up only 0.1 percent. The latest HICP figures confirmed flash data.



