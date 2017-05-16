

16 May 2017



Acron Announces Annual General Meeting



Acron Board of Directors has resolved to convene its annual general meeting on 22 June 2017 at 9:30 am at Acron Cultural Centre (22a Lomonosov Street, Veliky Novgorod, Russian Federation).



The Board of Directors considered matters related to the annual general meeting preparation and approved its agenda as follows:



1. Approving Acron Annual Report for 2016 2. Approving Acron annual accounting (financial) statements for 2016 3. Distributing Acron profit and loss (including paying (declaring) dividends) for 2016 4. Electing Acron Board of Directors 5. Paying compensation and reimbursement to members of Acron Board of Directors 6. Approving Acron auditor 7. Electing Acron Internal Audit Team



The record date for the annual general meeting is 29 May 2017 (end of business day).



All the information to be provided to persons entitled to attend the shareholder meeting will be made available on the corporate website and submitted to the central depositary not later than on 01 June 2017. It will also be available at the Company's offices.



Media contacts:



Tatiana Smirnova Public Relations Phone: +7 (495) 777-08-65 (ext. 5196)



Investor contacts: Ilya Popov Investor Relations Phone: +7 (495) 745-77-45 (ext. 5252)



Background Information



Acron Group is a leading vertically integrated mineral fertiliser producer in Russia and globally, with chemical production facilities in Veliky Novgorod (Acron) and Smolensk (Dorogobuzh). The Group owns and operates a phosphate mine in Murmansk region (NWPC) and plans to implement a potash development project in Perm Krai (VPC). It has a wholly owned transport and logistics infrastructure and distribution networks in Russia and China.



In 2016, the Group sold 6.4 million tonnes of various products to 63 countries, with Russia, Brazil, Europe and the United States as key markets.



In 2016, the Group posted consolidated revenue under IFRS of RUB 89,359 million (USD 1,333 million) and net profit of RUB 25,525 million (USD 381 million). Acron's shares are on the Level 1 quotation list of the Moscow Exchange and its global depositary receipts are traded at the London Stock Exchange (ticker AKRN). Acron employs over 11,000 people.



For more information about Acron Group, please visit www.acron.ru/en.



