Sika AG: SIKA LEADS ADVANCEMENT IN INDUSTRIALIZATION OF 3D CONCRETE PRINTING

SIKA LEADS ADVANCEMENT IN INDUSTRIALIZATION OF 3D CONCRETE PRINTING

Automated technologies such as 3D printing, extrusion, the use of artificial intelligence and virtual reality will revolutionize the construction industry - in particular 3D printing technology is considered a driver for a paradigm shift in concrete industrialization. Sika has been involved from the onset in this technology, working in close cooperation with leading universities and other key industrial players.

In 2016 Sika built a dedicated 3D center for automated building construction at the technology park in Widen, Switzerland. The ongoing activities concentrate on the first industrial implementations of 3D, as well as creating an unrivalled freedom of design in collaboration with architects.

In this developing technology Sika has a unique position because it is the only company supplying all of the required building blocks for cementitious printing. This includes:

Robotics from Sika's Automotive Engineering Center

Automation with Sika's Pulsment process control

Extrusion performed by the Sika MiniShot system

Sika 3D mortars

Setting on demand with Sika accelerators

Concrete technology and mix design with Sika® ViscoCrete®

Formulation expertise from Sika's concrete admixture specialist team

Frank Hoefflin, Sika Chief Technology Officer about the new technology: "With a clear focus on 3D printing technology and with the required know how in-house, Sika is perfectly positioned to lead the field in the digitalization and further industrialization of concrete construction".

SIKA CORPORATE PROFILE

Sika is a specialty chemicals company with a leading position in the development and production of systems and products for bonding, sealing, damping, reinforcing and protecting in the building sector and automotive industry. Sika has subsidiaries in 98 countries around the world and manufactures in over 190 factories. Its more than 17,000 employees generated annual sales of CHF 5.75 billion in 2016.

