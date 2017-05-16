Berkshire Hathaway Specialty Insurance (BHSI) today announced that it is introducing Public and Products Liability Insurance in the UK, Ireland and Southern Europe, and Employer's Liability Insurance in the UK and Ireland, while naming Martin Leeks, Senior Vice President, Casualty, UK and Southern Europe.

"Under Martin's leadership, we look forward to building out our casualty team in the region and bringing to market creative solutions with the financial strength and long-term underwriting focus of BHSI," said Tom Bolt, President, BHSI, UK and Southern Europe. "Martin's wealth of casualty underwriting expertise, coupled with our broad appetite and stable capacity, will translate to solutions that serve customers well for years to come."

Along with local casualty coverage in the UK and Southern Europe, BHSI will provide multinational programs and underwrite certain targeted trades via Coverholders.

Martin comes to BHSI with 26 years of casualty underwriting experience, most recently at Mitsui Sumitomo at Lloyd's. Before that, he was Senior Underwriter at Chartis (AIG) Cat Excess and held casualty underwriting roles at ACE Europe and Zurich. He began his career handling international claims.

Martin is based in BHSI's office in London and can be reached at martin.leeks@bhspecialty.com.

In Europe, the specialty division will operate as part of Berkshire Hathaway International Insurance Limited ("BHIIL"), an incorporated England and Wales limited liability company, Registration Number 3230337 and Registered Office of 4th Floor, 8 Fenchurch Place, London EC3M 4AJ, United Kingdom. BHIIL is an affiliate of Berkshire Hathaway Specialty Insurance (www.bhspecialty.com) ("BHSI"), which provides commercial property, marine, casualty, healthcare professional liability, executive and professional lines, surety, travel, programs, medical stop loss and homeowners insurance. BHSI and BHIIL are part of Berkshire Hathaway's National Indemnity group of insurance companies, which hold financial strength ratings of A++ from AM Best and AA+ from Standard Poor's. Based in Boston, Berkshire Hathaway Specialty Insurance has offices in Atlanta, Asheville, Boston, Chicago, Houston, Indianapolis, Irvine, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco, San Ramon, Seattle, Stevens Point, Auckland, Brisbane, Düsseldorf, Hong Kong, Kuala Lumpur, London, Macau, Melbourne, Singapore, Sydney and Toronto.

For more information, contact info@bhspecialty.com

View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170516005377/en/

Contacts:

Berkshire Hathaway Specialty Insurance

JoAnn Lee, 617-936-2937