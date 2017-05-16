

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Hungary's economic growth accelerated sharply in the three months ended March, and at a faster-than-expected pace, preliminary figures from the Hungarian Central Statistical Office showed Tuesday.



Gross domestic product advanced an unadjusted 4.1 percent year-over-year in the first quarter, well above the 1.6 percent rise in the fourth quarter. Economists had expected the growth to improve to 3.2 percent.



The economy has been growing since the second quarter of 2013.



Moreover, the latest rate of expansion was the sharpest since second quarter of 2014, when GDP had grown 4.5 percent.



On a seasonally and calendar adjusted basis, the annual GDP growth improved to 3.7 percent in the March quarter from 1.9 percent in the December quarter.



Quarter-on-quarter, the economy expanded 1.3 percent from the fourth quarter, when it rose by 0.7 percent.



