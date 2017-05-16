

LUTON (dpa-AFX) - Shares of easyJet Plc (ESYJY.PK, EZJ.L) were declining around 6 percent in the morning trading in London after the low-cost airline reported a wider loss in its first half, despite rigorous cost control. Revenues, however, increased with higher traffic and capacity.



Looking ahead, for fiscal 2017, the company said its expectations are in line with current consensus market expectations. The company-compiled consensus headline profit before tax for financial year 2017 is 367 million pounds.



Carolyn McCall, easyJet Chief Executive said, 'easyJet delivered a resilient performance during the winter months with strong cost control, improving operational performance and within guidance for revenue.... Looking ahead, we are seeing an improving revenue per seat trend as well as the continued reduction of competitor capacity growth. Cost performance for the full year will continue to be strong.'



For the first half, loss before tax was 236 million pounds, compared to a loss of 18 million pounds in the previous year. Basic loss per share was 48.9 pence compared to a loss per share of 3.8 pence in the prior year.



EasyJet delivered a headline loss before tax of 212 million pounds, compared to loss of 21 million pounds last year. Basic Headline loss per share was 43.8 pence, compared to a loss of 4.6 pence a year ago.



The company noted that the first-half loss was in line with market expectations and reflects the movement of Easter into the second half as well as currency effects which together had an estimated impact of circa 127 million pounds on the bottom line.



First-half total revenue grew 3.2 percent to 1.83 billion pounds from 1.77 billion pounds a year ago.



Total revenue per seat, meanwhile, fell 4.9 percent from last year to 48.80 pounds. At constant currency, revenue per seat fell 9.7 percent to 46.32 pounds.



The number of passengers grew 9 percent to 33.8 million, with a load factor at 90.2 percent, higher than 89.7 percent last year. Capacity as seats flown increased 8.4 percent from last year to 37.5 million seats.



Available seat kilometres grew 8.9 percent to 39.64 billion ASKs, and revenue passenger kilometres increased 9.1 percent to 36.19 billion RPKs.



In the first half, headline cost per seat excluding fuel at constant currency was flat, reflecting strong cost control despite high levels of disruption. Headline cost per seat increased 4.9 percent driven by the weakness of sterling.



easyJet said it remains committed to full year dividend policy based on a 50 percent payout of profit after tax.



In London, easyJet shares were trading at 1,232 pence, down 5.95 percent.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX