

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - Asian stocks closed mostly higher on Tuesday as oil prices continued to rise, the yen weakened and Chinese stocks reversed earlier losses amid efforts by the country's central bank to boost liquidity in the financial system.



Overall gains remained limited after The Washington Post reported that U.S. President Donald Trump revealed 'highly classified information' about a planned Islamic State Operation to two top Russian officials last week, with lawmakers calling the alleged disclosures 'inexcusable' and 'deeply disturbing.'



U.S. National Security Adviser H.R. McMaster denied the accuracy of published reports, saying the conversation covered only a range of common threats and did not include operations not already known publicly.



Chinese shares reversed earlier losses to close notably higher as signs that the government is moving to ease liquidity conditions helped offset worries over slowing economic growth.



The benchmark Shanghai Composite finished 22.74 points or 0.74 percent higher at 3,112.96 to extend gains for a fourth straight session. Hong Kong's Hang Seng index was down 36 points or 0.14 percent at 25,335 in late trade.



Japanese shares ended a tad higher as oil continued to rally and the yen weakened against the dollar. The Nikkei average hit a 17-month high of 19,998.49 earlier in the day before paring gains to end the session up 49.97 points or 0.25 percent at 19,919.82. The broader Topix index rose 0.27 percent to 1,584.23.



In an exclusive joint interview with CNBC and Broadcast Satellite Japan on Monday. Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe said that the tightness happening in the labor market indicates there will be a gradual increase of wages as demanded by market pressures going forward.



Toshiba shares slumped 12 percent after the Nikkei business daily reported that a legal battle with the company's joint venture partner Western Digital Corp. could delay Toshiba's sale of its memory unit beyond the fiscal year-end deadline.



Australian shares eked out modest gains despite heightened fears over North Korea's nuclear and missile development and the Trump administration's trade and foreign policies.



The benchmark S&P/ASX 200 inched up 12.10 points or 0.21 percent to 5,850.50 as minutes from the Reserve Bank's May meeting showed no major changes to its positions on economic growth or financial stability. The broader All Ordinaries index closed 13.80 points or 0.24 percent higher at 5,882.20.



National Australia Bank fell 3.5 percent on going ex-dividend, while the other three big banks rose about half a percent. Investment bank Macquarie Group dropped 2.1 percent.



Higher oil and iron ore prices lifted commodity-related stocks, with BHP Billiton, Fortescue, Rio Tinto, Oil Search, South32 and Origin Energy rising between 0.6 percent and 2.3 percent.



Seoul shares hit a six-week high as firmer oil prices helped improved investors' risk appetite. Crude oil prices rose further in Asian deals after rallying more than 2 percent overnight to hit a three-week high on talk of supply cuts being extended into 2018. The benchmark Kospi closed up 4.68 points or 0.20 percent at 2,295.33.



New Zealand's benchmark NZX-50 index dropped 22.33 points or 0.30 percent to 7,407.61 ahead of tonight's GlobalDairyTrade auction, with futures pointing to a decline in the price of whole milk powder.



Singapore's Straits Times index was down more than 1 percent after ratings agency Moody's downgraded the corporate rating of commodity trader Noble Group, saying its estimated liquidity isn't sufficient to cover its debt. Noble Group shares jumped today after a three-day selloff.



Elsewhere, India's Sensex was rising 0.6 percent to hit a fresh record high, while Indonesia's Jakarta Composite index was moving down 0.4 percent and Malaysia's KLSE Composite was declining 0.2 percent.



U.S. stocks rose overnight as a jump in commodity prices lifted mining and energy stocks and cybersecurity companies also moved higher on the heels of a widespread ransomware attack.



On the economic front, housing and regional manufacturing data painted a mixed picture of the economy. The Dow rose 0.4 percent, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq and the S&P 500 gained about half a percent to hit fresh record closing highs.



